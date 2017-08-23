Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 8/23/17

Blairsden Property Sale

Lundy Lane

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006660542 Title Order No.: TSG1703-CA-3207933 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/21/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/02/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0013037 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JAMES W ROSS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 09/08/2017 TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 312 LUNDY LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CALIFORNIA 96103 APN#: 129-053-020-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $387,148.18. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006660542. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/31/2017 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4628759 08/09/2017, 08/16/2017, 08/23/2017

Portola Property Sale

Two Mile Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-53601 Title (TSG) No.: 063-53601 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/13/2011 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by JOSEPH D. PARRISH, A SINGLE MAN Recorded on 06/15/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-3529, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 04/27/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-1960 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 08/30/2017 at 11:00AM At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 73282 TWO MILE RD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 125-020-033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $188,003.54. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-53601. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: JOSEPH D. PARRISH, A SINGLE MAN DATED: 07/28/2017 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0313457 To: PORTOLA REPORTER PUB: 08/09/2017, 08/16/2017, 08/23/2017

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JESSE JAMES CARR IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00113

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jesse James Carr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JESSE JAMES CARR to Proposed name: JESSE JAMES ESCALANTE ENCINA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: July 28, 2017.

/s/ Janet A. Hilde, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 28, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00116

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Brandon Joseph Carr Luman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN to Proposed name: BRANDON MALAKAS ESCALANTE ENCINA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: Aug. 1, 2017.

/s/ Ira Kaufman, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 28, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Portola Property Sale

Parkside Terrace

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TTD No.: 161081168248-1 Control No.: XXXXXX1187 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/29/2009 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/06/2017 at 11:00AM., TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/11/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0000210, in book XXX, page XXX , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA, executed by KEVIN J. DOLD, A MARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) at At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, and State described as: APN No.: 125-333-009-000 AND 125-333-008-000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 5 AND 6, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “RESUBDIVISION OF A PORTION OF PARKSIDE TERRACE SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 1,” FILED SEPTEMBER 15, 1969 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS, PAGE 95. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 76686 AND 76688 PARKSIDE TERRACE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale of property will be made in “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $150,663.54 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com or www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 161081168248-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/07/2017 TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, As Trustee BRENDA B. PEREZ, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY 26540 Agoura Road Suite 102 Calabasas, CA 91302 Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com or Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: www.nationwideposting.com If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.. We are assisting the Beneficiary to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose whether received orally or in writing. NPP0314002 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 08/16/2017, 08/23/2017, 08/30/2017

Cromberg Property Sale

Highway 70

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-765410-JP Order No.: 17-0002066-01 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): PETER M. KROENCKE AND OLGA T. KROENCKE, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER Recorded: 10/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0011027 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 9/13/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $53,434.51 The purported property address is: 58693 HWY 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-130-033-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-765410-JP . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-765410-JP IDSPub #0130352 8/23/2017 8/30/2017 9/6/2017

Clio Property Sale

Great Spirit

T.S. No. 048990-CA APN: 131-240-016 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/24/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/13/2017 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/4/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0001306, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DAVID L HINDS AND CYNTHIA KAY HINDS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 96122 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 238 GREAT SPIRIT CLIO, CALIFORNIA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $79,554.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web siteWWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048990-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

NOTICE OF BULK SALE

(UCC SECS. 6101-6107)

Notice is hereby given to the Creditors of HELEN AREVALO-DELLINGER, Seller, whose business address is P.O. Box 639, Graeagle, CA 96103, County of Plumas, that a bulk sale is about to be made to Sonja Partain, Buyer, whose business address is P.O. Box 1155, Graeagle, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

The location of the property to be transferred is 330 Bonta Street, Ste 2, Blairsden, CA 96103, County, Ca.

Said property is described in general as: All inventory, Goodwill, Trade name, Fixtures and Equipment of that certain Beauty Salon business known as Hair House.

So far as is known to the buyer, the seller has not used any business name or address other than the above during the last three years past.

The bulk sale is to be consummated on or after September 12, 2017.

This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California. Claims may be filed at CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY; 295 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 on or before September 11, 2017, which is the business day before the sale date specified above.

Dated: August 16, 2017

SONJA PARTAIN

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

DISTRICT ENGINEER SERVICES

Mail to Johnsville PUD

PO Box 294

Graeagle, CA 96103

[email protected]

DUE TO DISTRICT:

August 30, 2017, 3:00 PM

JOHNSVILLE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

The Johnsville Public Utility District (JPUD) is seeking an engineering consultant, licensed in the State of California, to serve as the Contract District Engineer. Interested consultants are asked to submit a specific statement of qualifications (SOQ) to perform the services listed below.

Coordinate the District’s Engineering function.

Understand District facilities and operations.

Be familiar with project financing and financing sources.

Efficiently develop and deliver assigned reports, plans, and projects.

Work cooperatively with the District staff and Board.

Be available to the District with advanced notice.

CONTENTS OF STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS (SOQ) SUBMITTAL:

Cover Letter (No more than two pages): Describe the expertise and experience that you believe makes the firm qualified to provide the requested services. Indicate the availability of key staff and the level of commitment the consultant is willing to make to District programs and projects. The letter must be signed by project team member authorized to make commitments on behalf of proposer.

Proposed Team (No more than one page per staff member): For individual areas of expertise, identify proposed key staff available for specific areas. Include background of the firm/team, number of professionals (by discipline) and support staff, major focus of practice, range of services and references. Provide resumes for each engineer (Resumes of proposed staff are to be located in an appendix (there are no page limits to this resume appendix).

An estimate of the percentage of work to be performed locally. Indicate other offices/locations that might provide services.

Approach to Providing Services to the District (No more than one page): Describe the Firm/Team’s approach for engagement with the Plumas Eureka Community Services District.

Fee Schedule: Provide an hourly fee schedule for all those that will provide service to the District.

References: Please provide a list of references including names, positions and telephone numbers for the individuals identified in the qualifications. References from agencies similar to the JPUD are most helpful.

INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Each firm, by the submission of an SOQ, understands and agrees that the award of a contract shall be contingent upon the successful applicant providing the District with proof of commercial general liability insurance, automobile liability insurance, worker’s compensation/ employer’s liability insurance, and professional liability (errors and omission) insurance. Insurance amounts will be reviewed at the time of contract negotiations.

QUESTIONS:

Please address any questions to John LaTourrette, [email protected] with a subject heading of “District Engineering Services RFQ”. All questions related to this RFQ process must be submitted via email prior to August 28, 2017.

DUE TO DISTRICT: August 30, 2017, 3:00 PM

Feather River Storage

Units to be Emptied

This notice is to inform all renters that all units at Feather River Storage will be emptied out and contents will be disposed of. You have until September 4th, 2017, at 11 AM to remove any and all belongings that are still in the units. (IF YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE PLEASE INFORM THEM OF THIS NOTICE AS WE DO NOT HAVE CURRENT ADDRESS FOR THE RENTERS.) Please call Bill at 530-832-1600 for questions or to set up time to retrieve belongings. The following people that still need to remove their belongings are as follows:

Unit #11 Maria Drummond

Unit #12 Lisa Day.

Unit #15 Byron Cox

Unit #23 Adrian Hardy

Unit #38 Bruce Mitcham

Unit #39 Sarah Clark

Unit #53 Jazeal Pacehco

Unit #67 Doreen Dotson

Unit #68 Philip Derby

Unit #71 Mecadez Perkins

