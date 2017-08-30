Portola reporter Public Notices for the week of 8/30/17

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JESSE JAMES CARR IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00113

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jesse James Carr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JESSE JAMES CARR to Proposed name: JESSE JAMES ESCALANTE ENCINA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: July 28, 2017.

/s/ Janet A. Hilde, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 28, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00116

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Brandon Joseph Carr Luman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN to Proposed name: BRANDON MALAKAS ESCALANTE ENCINA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 11, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: Aug. 1, 2017.

/s/ Ira Kaufman, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 28, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

Portola Property Sale

Parkside Terrace

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TTD No.: 161081168248-1 Control No.: XXXXXX1187 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/29/2009 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/06/2017 at 11:00AM., TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/11/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0000210, in book XXX, page XXX , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA, executed by KEVIN J. DOLD, A MARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) at At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, and State described as: APN No.: 125-333-009-000 AND 125-333-008-000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 5 AND 6, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “RESUBDIVISION OF A PORTION OF PARKSIDE TERRACE SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 1,” FILED SEPTEMBER 15, 1969 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA IN BOOK 3 OF MAPS, PAGE 95. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 76686 AND 76688 PARKSIDE TERRACE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale of property will be made in “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $150,663.54 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com or www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 161081168248-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/07/2017 TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, As Trustee BRENDA B. PEREZ, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY 26540 Agoura Road Suite 102 Calabasas, CA 91302 Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com or Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: www.nationwideposting.com If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.. We are assisting the Beneficiary to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose whether received orally or in writing. NPP0314002 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 08/16/2017, 08/23/2017, 08/30/2017

Cromberg Property Sale

Highway 70

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-765410-JP Order No.: 17-0002066-01 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): PETER M. KROENCKE AND OLGA T. KROENCKE, WHO ARE MARRIED TO EACH OTHER Recorded: 10/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0011027 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 9/13/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $53,434.51 The purported property address is: 58693 HWY 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-130-033-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-765410-JP . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-765410-JP IDSPub #0130352 8/23/2017 8/30/2017 9/6/2017

Clio Property Sale

Great Spirit

T.S. No. 048990-CA APN: 131-240-016 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE‚S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/24/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/13/2017 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/4/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0001306, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DAVID L HINDS AND CYNTHIA KAY HINDS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER‚S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 96122 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 238 GREAT SPIRIT CLIO, CALIFORNIA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $79,554.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web siteWWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 048990-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

SIERRA VALLEY GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 17-05

Setting a date for a public hearing to consider the imposition of a large capacity well management charge for fiscal year 2017-2018

WHEREAS, Article 9 of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act (1980 Cal. Stats., Ch. 449, as amended) provides that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District may fix a management charge each year for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District must now fix a large capacity well management charge for the fiscal year, 2017-2018, on all metered wells that are capable of pumping 100 gpm within the District, with a total charge of $200.00 per well per year, for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act requires the District to give notice and hold a hearing before it fixes a large capacity well management charge

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

The District give notice and hold a public hearing to consider whether the district should fix a management charge for fiscal year 2017-2018 to pay for the costs of initiating, carrying on and completing all the powers, projects, and purposes of the District. The hearing will be held on September 11th at 6 p.m. at the Golden West Restaurant – Loyalton, California. The secretary of the District will cause a legal notice to publish in the Portola Reporter and the Mountain Messenger one time before the hearing.

The foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District, State of California, at a meeting of said Board held on August 14, 2017.

AYES: Directors: Roberti, Grandi, Ramelli, Rowson, Sanchez, Roen, Wallace

NOES Directors

ABSENT Directors:

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Field Trip and Opportunity to Comment on the Plumas-Eureka Forest Health Project,

Beckwourth Ranger District,

Plumas National Forest.

The Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is initiating public scoping on the proposed Plumas-Eureka Forest Health project. The primary objectives of this project are to: increase tree vigor, improve resistance to bark beetle attacks and promote resilience to drought, wildfire and the potential effects of climate change. The proposed activities include: mechanical thinning, hand thinning, hand piling, mastication, grapple piling, pile burning, underburning, road maintenance, and decommissioning of non-system roads.

The project area is located approximately 1.5 miles northwest of Graeagle, California in Plumas County. The project area includes approximately 2,833 acres of National Forest System lands neighboring Plumas-Eureka State Park and the Middle Fork of the Feather River. The project area occupies portions of Township 22 North, Range 11 East, Sections 1 and 12; Township 22 North, Range 12 East, Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 18 and 19; and Township 23 North, Range 12 East, Sections 30, 31 and 32, MDBM.

A proposed action including a detailed map of the proposed project activities is available online at the Plumas National Forest website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52402

The proposed action and supporting documents are also available for review at the Beckwourth Ranger District.

The public is invited to participate in a field trip on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 9:30 to 2:00. Meet at 9:30 at the Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, Blairsden, CA 96013.

Specific written comments on the proposed project should be received by October 6, 2017 so that they can be considered early during project development and analysis. The Forest Service will consider your scoping comments to help identify issues associated with the project.

Submit electronic comments to: [email protected]

Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. Please include “Plumas-Eureka Forest Health Project” in the subject line.

Written comments may be mailed to: Matthew Jedra, District Ranger, c/o Russell Nickerson, Project Leader, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, PO Box 7, Blairsden, CA 96103; by fax 530-836-0493, or delivered in person Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Additional information regarding this project and field trip may be obtained by contacting Russell Nickerson, Project Leader, at [email protected] or (530) 836-7115.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

