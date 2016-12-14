Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of Dec 14, 2016

Portola Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST LOAN: PR1660 /SNOW OTHER: 91206761 T.S. #: 16080-RT NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. *PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT, BUT TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/29/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTICE is hereby given that REDWOOD TRUST DEED SERVICES, INC., as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by JEFFREY SNOW and CAROL SNOW, husband and wife as Community Property with the Right of Survivorship, recorded on 10/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0006828 in Book -, Page – of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 8/22/2016 in Book -, Page -, as Instrument No. 2016-0004561 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 12/21/2016 At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 at 9:00 AM AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described:PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “PARCEL MAP FOR FLORENCE SMALES”, FILED JUNE 12,1981 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA IN BOOK 8 OF PARCEL MAPS, PAGE 17. Assessor’s Parcel Number: 128-030-019-000 The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2207 Grizzly Road, Portola, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the undersigned within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the properly to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of sale is: $129,830.66. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note(s), fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Dated: November 22, 2016 REDWOOD TRUST DEED SERVICES, INC., as said Trustee ATTN: ROBERT CULLEN P.O. BOX 6875 SANTA ROSA, CA 95406-0875 By: ROBERT CULLEN, President NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site: www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the Trustee Sale number assigned to this file, T.S. #16080-RT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4600276 11/30/2016, 12/07/2016, 12/14/2016

T.S. No. 16-0274-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIîN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KéM THEO _åY LË B_N TRíNH BËY TîM L__C V_ THïNG TIN TRONG TËI LI_U NËY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ¤ 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ¤ 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/4/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: LINDSEY R GORDON, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 2/11/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0000878 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 95830 SUMMIT DR CHILCOOT, CA 96105 A.P.N.: 010-170-011 Date of Sale: 1/30/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: East Entrance, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $91,754.70, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-0274-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/26/2016 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: (800) 280-2832 Auction.com Sem Martinez, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0297111 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 12/14/2016, 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 16-004210 160242116-CA-VOI APN 126-132-018000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/30/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/04/2017 at 11:00AM, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Lester Johnson West, and Carolyn West, husband and wife, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/18/2010 in Instrument No. 2010-0002901 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of PLUMAS County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), Plumas County Courthouse (East Entrance), 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 241 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $66,924.57 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/07/2016 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 949 South Coast Drive, Suite 475 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 16-004210. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0297914 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 12/14/2016, 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016

Opportunity to Comment on the Mohawk Vista Forest Health Project, Beckwourth Ranger District, Plumas National Forest

The Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is initiating public scoping on the proposed Mohawk Vista Forest Health Project. The objectives of this project are centered on forest health and public safety and include the control of insect and disease infestations and the reduction of hazardous fuels in an area determined to be wildland urban interface. Some of the project area stands are currently affected by bark beetle infestations while other stands are at risk from future and spreading infestations. The proposed activities include: mechanical thinning, hand thinning and pile burning, mastication, grapple piling, road decommissioning, and invasive plant treatment including the use of herbicides.

The project area is located approximately one mile northeast of Blairsden, California, on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, Plumas County, California. The project area includes 1,180 acres of National Forest System lands adjacent to the Mohawk Vista Subdivision. The project would encompass all or portions of Township 22N, Range 12E, sections 2, 3, 11, and 14, Mount Diablo Base Meridian.

A proposed action including a detailed map of the proposed project activities is available online at the Plumas National Forest website at:

http://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/plumas/landmanagement/projects

The proposed action and supporting documentation is also available for review at the Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, Blairsden, CA 96103.

How to Comment and Timeframe

Specific written comments on the proposed project would be most useful if received by January 17, 2017 so that they can be considered early during the analysis of the project. The Forest Service will consider your scoping comments to help identify issues while preparing a Decision Memo, expected in February 2017.

If you have information you believe the Forest Service may not be aware of or have issues regarding specific potential effects of the proposed action, please submit these comments in writing to: Matthew Jedra, District Ranger, c/o Steve Kraft, Project Leader, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, PO Box 7, Blairsden, CA 96103; by Fax 530-836-0493, or in person Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted to: comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-beckwourth@fs.fed.us

Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. Please include “Mohawk Vista Forest Health Project” in the subject line.

Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from: Matthew Jedra, District Ranger, at mjedra@fs.fed.us, or Steve Kraft, Project Leader, at skraft@fs.fed.us or by calling (530) 836-2575.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to Section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code. Section 2328 of the UCC. Section 535 of the Civil Code. Delleker Storage will sell at public auction sale by competitive bidding on December 17, 2016 at 10:00am on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at Delleker Storage, 73820 S Delleker Drive, Portola, CA 96122 which consists of personal property stored in Units:

A08 and B12 Elmore

Includes household items and some furniture.

