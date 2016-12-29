Portola Reporter public notices for the week of December 28, 2016

Chilcoot Property Sale

Summit Drive

T.S. No. 16-0274-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIîN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KéM THEO _åY LË B_N TRíNH BËY TîM L__C V_ THïNG TIN TRONG TËI LI_U NËY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ¤ 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ¤ 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/4/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: LINDSEY R GORDON, A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 2/11/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0000878 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 95830 SUMMIT DR CHILCOOT, CA 96105 A.P.N.: 010-170-011 Date of Sale: 1/30/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: East Entrance, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $91,754.70, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-0274-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/26/2016 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: (800) 280-2832 Auction.com Sem Martinez, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0297111 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 12/14/2016, 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016

Published PR

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016|

Portola Property Sale

California Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 16-004210 160242116-CA-VOI APN 126-132-018000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/30/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01/04/2017 at 11:00AM, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Lester Johnson West, and Carolyn West, husband and wife, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 05/18/2010 in Instrument No. 2010-0002901 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of PLUMAS County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), Plumas County Courthouse (East Entrance), 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 241 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $66,924.57 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/07/2016 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 949 South Coast Drive, Suite 475 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 16-004210. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0297914 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 12/14/2016, 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016

Published PR

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016|

Portola Property Sale

North Gulling Street

APN: 125-168-011-000 TS No: CA05000383-16-1 TO No: 8625934 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 28, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM, East Entrance, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on February 4, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0000800, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, executed by RONALD L. KENT AND DENICE L. KENT, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for QUICKEN LOANS INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 7 IN BLOCK 71 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “RESUBDIVISION OF A PORTION OF THE SECOND NORTH ADDITION TO PORTOLA TOWNSITE”, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 2 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 2.TOGETHER WITH A PORTION OF VACATED MOHAWK AVENUE AS DESCRIBED IN RESOLUTION NO. 1833, RECORDED MARCH 16, 2005 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-2641 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 696 N GULLING ST, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $266,954.95 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA05000383-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 20, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA05000383-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 26286, Pub Dates: 12/21/2016, 12/28/2016, 01/04/2017, PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Dec. 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

Portola Property Sale

Iroquios Trail, Graeagle

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000006246425 Title Order No.: 733-1600943-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/27/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/04/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0003609 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA.EXECUTED BY: HELEN M STRAIN, TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN MARIE STRAIN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 01/30/2006,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/30/2017 TIME OF SALE: 11:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: PLUMAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 23 IROQUIOS TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CALIFORNIA 96103. APN#: 130-106-003-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $200,829.42. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000006246425. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832. www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/19/2016 A-4602874 12/28/2016, 01/04/2017, 01/11/2017

Published PR

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT. The State Water Resources Control Board will receive written comments and hold a public hearing to receive oral comments on the Draft Staff Report, Including Substitute Environmental Documentation, for Part 2 of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays and Estuaries of California-Tribal and Subsistence Beneficial Uses and Mercury Provisions. The Provisions include: new beneficial uses, five statewide mercury objectives to protect human health and wildlife from consumption of mercury in fish tissue, and a program of implementation. The public hearing will be held on February 7th, 2017, at 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, and will begin at 9:00 a.m. An agenda for the hearing will be posted online 10 days prior to the Board meeting (see below). Written comments are due February 17th, 2017 by 12:00 p.m. and should be sent to Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento, CA 95812-2000. Comments submitted via email must be sent to commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov with the subject line: “Comments-Beneficial Uses and Mercury Provisions.” For additional information and copies of relevant documents, see: http://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/mercury or contact Zane Poulson at 916-341-5488(Zane.Poulson@waterboards.ca.gov). Any change in the date, time, and place of the public hearing will be noticed by the Lyris e-mail list. Any person desiring to receive future notices concerning the proposed Provisions, including any changes to the notice of public comment and public hearing and the subsequent meeting for consideration of adoption, must sign up for the Lyris e-mail list. To sign up for the Lyris list, access the Email List Subscription Form at the web address listed below, select the box for ‘Mercury – Statewide Provisions’ (located within the section entitled ‘Water Quality’), and provide the required information. The subscription form is located at: http://www.waterboards.ca.gov/resources/email_subscriptions/swrcb_subscribe.shtml

12/28/16

CNS-2958571#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Dec. 28, 2016|

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

No. LC16-00158

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): ROY L. BURGK and FLORENCE A. BURGK, husband and wife; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF FLORENCE A. BURGK believed to be deceased and all persons claiming by, through or under such person; THE TESTATE AND INTESTATE SUCCESSORS OF ROY L. BURGK, believed to be deceased and all persons claiming by, through or under such person; and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN, claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the property described in the complaint, adverse to plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on plantiff’s tile thereto.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo est‡ demandando el demandante): Danielle K. Delong, an unmarried woman.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 d’as, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 D’AS DE CALENDARIO despuŽs de que le entreguen esta citaci—n y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telef—nica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y m‡s informaci—n en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m‡s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci—n, pida al secretario de la corte que le dŽ un formulario de exenci—n de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr‡ quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin m‡s advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi—n a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniŽndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Plumas County Superior Court, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Rick R. Hsu, Maupin, Cox & LeGoy, P.O. Box 30000, Reno, NV, 89520, (775) 827-2000.

Dated: Oct. 14, 2016.

Pam Marchetti, Deputy

Published PR

Dec. 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 2017|