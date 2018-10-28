Possible fatality in early morning fire

Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters were quick to respond to a fire that started at approximately 5:30 this morning at the Pine Hill Motel in Quincy. The fire has been contained to one cabin believed to be occupied by an elderly gentleman. The unit was on the north-west side of the motel’s main offices and was completely destroyed. All the rooms from the office south-east were not damaged. Investigators from CalFire are expected to arrive soon. Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.