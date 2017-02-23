Breaking News News 

Power outage

dmoore 5 Comments

12:24 p.m. Power has been restored to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers. The utility asks that anyone on its system who is still without power to call 800-555-2207.

10:28 a.m.: Plumas Sierra Rural Electric reports that a small amount of power is being supplied through a backup provider. The utility warns of rolling blackouts and encourages those customers with power to conserve.

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric is reporting a system-wide power outage due to the loss of a transmission feed. The company is unable to switch to backup due to downed lines. There is no estimated time for restoration. This outage affects Plumas County residents from the Sierra Valley to East Quincy.

5 thoughts on “Power outage

  • Gloria
    February 23, 2017 at 9:32 am
    Power back on at 9:30 AM near Beckworth

  • William Rivera
    February 23, 2017 at 9:44 am
    Need update.

  • Matt
    February 23, 2017 at 10:09 am
    Power back on in East Quincy 🙂

  • Debra Thompson
    February 23, 2017 at 10:53 am
    Power still out in Graeagle

  • Connie Radach
    February 23, 2017 at 12:13 pm
    Power came on at noon in Greenhorn

