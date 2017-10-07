To teach valuable skills and lessons about safety in honor of National Fire Prevention Week set for Oct. 8-14, Quincy Fire Department Capt. John Gay, kneeling, visited the Quincy Special Day Preschool on Sept. 29 with two of his team members, firefighters Cristina Weinberg, standing, and Tony DeMartini, not shown. The preschool is an early intervention class, taught for six years by the captain’s daughter-in-law, Linda Gay, right. Student Christian Deliz-Jaquez had no fear of the real fire hose he aimed at the playhouse prop brought by the fire team. Photo by Roni Java

Preschoolers learn fire safety

One thought on "Preschoolers learn fire safety

    The picture with Shane Bakker is wrong. That is my son Zayden Errecart

