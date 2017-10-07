Preschoolers learn fire safety

To teach valuable skills and lessons about safety in honor of National Fire Prevention Week set for Oct. 8-14, Quincy Fire Department Capt. John Gay, kneeling, visited the Quincy Special Day Preschool on Sept. 29 with two of his team members, firefighters Cristina Weinberg, standing, and Tony DeMartini, not shown. The preschool is an early intervention class, taught for six years by the captain’s daughter-in-law, Linda Gay, right. Student Christian Deliz-Jaquez had no fear of the real fire hose he aimed at the playhouse prop brought by the fire team. Photo by Roni Java
After an exciting lesson with the fire department, students got to sit on Engine 8124. From left: Quincy Fire Department Capt. John Gay, paraprofessional Elsie Wesley, firefighter Cristina Weinberg, teacher Linda Gay holding student Luke Cabral, students Tyson Valdez, Lilyanne Hahn, Warner Brown, Shane Bakker, Zayden Errecart, Kaleb Jankowski and Christian Deliz-Jaquez, firefighter Tony DeMartini, paraprofessionals Shelly Teague and Roxanne Salvador. Not available for the photo were Tyler Berglund-Hamblet and Oscar Hines. Photo by Roni Java
PUSD teacher Linda Gay, right, had fun seeing her student Luke Cabral take joy in learning about fire safety with Capt. John Gay, left, who said he enjoys teaching awareness to students of all ages because children have hidden from firefighters under beds or in closets and died in a fire emergency when they were more afraid of the firemen than they were of the fire. The captain made a point to stay low at the children’s level because, he said, “If I stand up and look ominous—under all that gear — we don’t want the fear.” Photo by Roni Java
Quincy firefighter Cristina Weinberg teaches Lilyanne Hahn to open the fire hose nozzle for a fun day of fire safety education. Nothing to be scared of here. Photo by Roni Java
With a little help from the QFD team, preschooler Tyson Valdez sat happily in the driver’s seat of Engine 8124. Photo by Roni Java
Getting to wear a real fireman’s helmet, weighing 4 1/2 pounds, brought out big smiles for Zayden Errecart. Photo by Roni Java
What better way to overcome any fear of seeing big firefighters come to the rescue than an exciting chance for student Tyson Valdez to shoot a real fire hose at imaginary flames. Overseeing the fun were firefighter Weinberg, standing; Capt. Gay, kneeling left; and teacher Linda Gay, right. Photo by Roni Java
Even shy student Warner Brown was willing to try steering the fire truck. Photo by Roni Java
The pure elation of aiming a hose that shoots lots of water helps QFD firefighter Cristina Weinberg teach Kaleb Jankowski about fire safety. Photo by Roni Java
Student Shane Bakker had no trouble taking a strong hold of the fire hose with help from Capt. John Gay, kneeling left, and firefighter Cristina Weinberg standing nearby. Teacher Linda Gay, right, watched Shane’s steady aim. Photo by Roni Java
Teacher Linda Gay, far left, covered fire-safety themes last week with her preschoolers, including fun songs and videos. The tiny students had their very first fire drill at school. They practiced stop-drop-and-roll and crawling under smoke by pretending with a big parachute. Her afternoon students loved sitting on the fire truck, too. Shown from left: Olivia Callahan, Avary Morrison, Nikholas Benham, Auggie Lausen, Acer Albrecht, Noah Brown and Antonia Martinez. Not available for the photo were Mikka McIntosh and Lucas Meisenheimer. Photo submitted
One thought on “Preschoolers learn fire safety”
The picture with Shane Bakker is wrong. That is my son Zayden Errecart