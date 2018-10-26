Procession for fallen OES chief

CalOES Assistant Fire Chief Ken Hood, 50, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, after suffering an acute medical emergency during a meeting in Quincy. He was one of many who had gathered for a multi-agency coordination meeting at the Quincy Fire Hall. He received emergency assistance at the scene and was transported to Plumas District Hospital where he died. A procession escorted his body from Quincy to Manni Funeral Home in Portola. He was later tranfered to the coroner in Reno. On Friday, Oct. 26, his body was returned to the funeral home in Portola. At least 31 engines and a host of other vehicles participated. It was reported that the overpasses in Reno where lined with vehicles as the procession passed beneath.