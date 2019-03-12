Profiles in Business: Sacred Space Massage & Wellness

Certified massage therapist and yoga and tai chi instructor Nancy Fawn Presser CMT, CYT is sole proprietor of Sacred Space Massage & Wellness energetic healing arts, with classes held at the Wellness Center in Greenville. Massage sessions in her home studio are by appointment.

An eight-year resident of Greenville, Presser has taught yoga for over a decade for both men and women. She explained that “Radiant Health” yoga is a holistic health practice that blends the ancient teachings of Hatha yoga with contemporary mind/body science, incorporating a mixture of physical postures, meditative poses, visualizations and relaxation techniques.

“The benefits of yoga include increased strength, flexibility, breath control, body awareness and pain management,” she said.

All age groups from youth to senior citizens are welcome to attend her classes, from beginners to advanced levels. Those new to yoga will receive personal instruction to introduce them to basic postures.

“People who are just starting yoga should not push or force themselves to the point where they are feeling uncomfortable or experience pain,” she said.

Rather, “Everybody progresses at their own pace,” adding that, “Movement should be within your comfort zone and relaxed,” especially for beginners, as the body becomes more flexible over time.

Those with disabilities or injuries will also benefit from yoga exercises, she said, and will receive personal attention to assist in their recovery.

Yoga classes are available on a sliding fee scale.

Attendees should arrive in loose, casual multi-layer clothing, so that once your muscles have had a chance to warm up, the outer layers can be removed for greater comfort.

Those wishing to participate in yoga or tai chi should first contact Presser to register for classes so she can plan ahead and make sure there is plenty of space.

Her therapeutic massage practice at her home studio is open to all age groups. She said she focuses on several modalities, applying her expertise in particular areas of muscle tissue that need special attention.

“I listen to my clients when they come in, conversing with them first to hear what their concerns are, for example where they might be experiencing pain or tightness in certain muscle groups.” Massage helps to increase blood flow, she said, helping relieve pain while enhancing a sense of well-being.

Presser said she provides soft background music to compliment her one-hour massage therapy sessions, but clients can bring their own music if they prefer.

In addition to using a custom massage cream that she produces from a combination of beeswax, shea butter and organic coconut oil, she offers aromatherapy using doTERRA essential oils as an option to her clients during the massage.

A number of products for sale are also offered, including massage creams, oils, supplements, and water filtration systems.

Her tai chi program, designed by Paul Lam, is based on the Sun style of tai chi. It’s taught in a slow and gentle way for all people and age groups to build strength, extend flexibility, and to improve balance for fall prevention. It’s also helpful for those suffering from arthritis, Presser added.

For a massage appointment, contact her at 616-0032, or to attend classes at the Greenville Wellness Center call 283-6307, ext. 1003. Or come into the center located at 414 Main St. to sign up for classes. Senior transportation may be available with a one or two week advance notice.

Tai chi lessons are held on Tuesday and Thursday, and yoga on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Both classes are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Contact Presser at 616-0032 to make a massage appointment.

For more information, email her at: [email protected]. You can check out the Sacred Space website at: www.sacredspacegreenville.com.