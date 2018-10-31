Public has opportunity to comment on off-road vehicle uses

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Plumas National Forest Over-snow Vehicle (OSV) Use Designation Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). This DEIS discloses the comparative analysis of options being considered in designating snow areas and trails, and snow trails where grooming would occur, for public OSV use on the Plumas National Forest.

The DEIS will be available online, following the notice of availability in the Federal Register (Oct. 26, 2018), at: www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=47124 .

Comments will be accepted for 45 days following the publication of the NOA of the DEIS in the Federal Register. Submitting project specific written comments at this time allows us the opportunity to consider your comments before completing the final EIS and draft record of decision, which are expected in April 2019. Comments will be accepted at several open houses being planned for late November.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely, project specific written comments during a public comment period will be eligible to file an objection. Comments should be written within the scope of the proposed actions, have a direct relationship to the proposed actions, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR 218.2).

Electronic comments must be submitted through the web-based Comment and Analysis Response Application located at the project specific website provided above. Attachments to comments must be submitted in one of the following three formats only: Microsoft Word (.doc or .docx), rich text format (.rtf), or Adobe portable document format (.pdf). Comments submitted to email addresses other than CARA, in other formats than those listed above, or emails containing viruses will be rejected.

Comments may be mailed, delivered or faxed to the Plumas National Forest, Attn: Katherine Carpenter, 159 Lawrence St., Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., FAX: 283-7746).

For additional information regarding this project, contact Carpenter, Forest Environmental Coordinator at the Plumas National Forest at the address above. For other information about the Plumas National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/plumas and Facebook.com/usfsplumas National Forest address above or at 283-7742; or [email protected].