Public Health encourages employees to quit tobacco for Great American Smoke and Vape Out

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November. This year, Plumas County Public Health Agency has decided to make it a weeklong celebration throughout Plumas County owned facilities.

The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for smokers to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives — not just for a day, but year round. The Great American Smokeout provides an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, health care providers, and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan on the day of the event.

To kick the week off, Andrew Woodruff, director of Public Health, and Cindy Warner, chair of the 20,000 Lives Tobacco-Free Taskforce, will give a presentation on the courthouse steps at noon Tuesday, Nov. 13, followed by a booth with cessation and referral materials at the Courthouse until 2 p.m.

A booth will be set up at the Courthouse Annex on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.; Feather River College Student Lounge on Thursday. Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Gansner Park on Friday, Nov. 16, from noon to 2 p.m.

The Great American Smokeout challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit. Visit the booths throughout the week to pick up cessation and referral materials to help you quit tobacco once and for all!

Great American Smoke and Vape Out events

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 16

Where: Tuesday, Nov. 13, Courthouse; Wednesday. Nov. 14, Courthouse Annex; Thursday, Nov. 15, FRC; and Friday, Nov. 16, Gansner Park.

What: Great American Smoke and Vape Out Week

Who: Plumas County Public Health Agency, Tobacco Use Reduction Program