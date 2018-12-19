Public Health Institute recognizes local opioid effort

When James Wilson, a health education coordinator with Plumas County Public Health, opened his email Dec. 6 he was pleasantly surprised to read a shout out to Plumas County for its work with opioid addiction in the Public Health Institute newsletter.

The newsletter begins with the new report regarding the decrease of life expectancy in the United States. For the first time, it’s gone down with overdoses and suicides related to opioid use cited as the main reasons.

But then the national organization singles out Plumas County specifically as a county that’s moving in the right direction for how to deal with opioid addiction.

“In Plumas County, California, members of PHI’s California Opioid Safety Network realized that when an opioid user is first released from jail, their tolerance to use is lower and they are at higher risk for an overdose. Now, vulnerable people receive care kits upon release, including the life-saving drug naloxone,” writes CEO and president of the organization Mary Pittman.

While the newletter fundraising letter goes on to single out other counties for good work to solve the crisis, the focal point is Plumas County.