Public hearings on health care districts

The boards of directors for the Indian Valley Health Care and Plumas Hospital districts are working toward consolidation.

The two districts are proceeding through the LAFCo (Local Agency Formation Commission) process, which includes a public hearing in both jurisdictions.

A public hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Valley Health Care District clinic and the hearing at the Plumas Hospital District is scheduled for Nov. 27, at 12:30 p.m. in the administration building conference room.

Plumas District Hospital has managed the Indian Valley Medical Clinic since 2016 and now that relationship might advance to another level.

The Indian Valley Health Care District formed in 1953 and provided health care to the area for more than 50 years. In 2006, the district closed both its hospital and clinic.

“We simply no longer had enough people in the Valley to support an acute care hospital, emergency room, long-term care and clinic,” wrote Guy McNett, in an overview of the district. The clinic became a satellite of Eastern Plumas Health Care in 2007, and then in 2016 began the relationship with Plumas District.

McNett released this statement: “The Indian Valley Health Care Board of Directors is focused on providing quality, dependable and efficient healthcare for our Valley Community. To this end, at a recent joint strategic planning session with Plumas District Hospital both boards approved the effort we are all making to explore the consolidation of our two Districts. The joint dialogue about the possibilities was very encouraging.”

His counterparts on the Plumas Hospital District are equally enthusiastic about the consolidation and a working group representing both entities has been meeting on a regular basis to make it a reality.