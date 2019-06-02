Public information meeting planned for bridge project

A public information meeting on the Blairsden-Graeagle Bridge Project is planned Wednesday, June 5, at 6 p.m., in the Graeagle Fire Hall.

Also known as the historic Denten Bridge, the structure will include preservation work, according to Plumas County Department of Public Works Director Bob Perreault.

Perreault was before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors on May 21, explaining the project and its funding sources.

Public Works and Quincy Engineering Inc. are hosting the meeting.

Representatives of the project will be providing information regarding construction of a replacement bridge that will be placed alongside the existing historic bridge. The old structure will be open to pedestrians and cycling.

Topics to be discussed include the purpose and need of the project, funding sources, the environmental analyses and determinations, the design, disposition of the existing bridge and the anticipated construction schedule.

For more information on the construction or the project contact Senior Environmental Planner Jim Graham at 283-6169 or at jimgraham@countyofplumas.com.