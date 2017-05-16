PUSD proposes ‘Heart Bombing’ 50 Church Street

Plumas Unified School District invites the community to gather on the lawn at 50 Church St. to show love and commitment to the historic and iconic 1905 schoolhouse at that location Sunday, May 21, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There will be live music and food to purchase, as well as information on the building’s history and possibilities for its future.

The act of “heart bombing” a building started back in 2011 by a group called Buffalo’s Young Preservationist. Since then, it has been adopted by the U.S. National Park Service and community groups to preserve historic places by giving them attention.

Participants will cut out hearts from cardboard or thick construction paper; write a personal memory, thought or statement on them, such as “This place matters,” “Save me, don’t leave me,” or “Preservation is sexy;” and then take the hearts and safely place them on the building. Materials to make the hearts will be provided, but bring anything to add like pictures or glitter.

Vendors include Moon’s Restaurant, Quincy Natural Foods and Angela’s Bakery.

Performances by Kristina’s Gymnastics Acro Allstars, Plumas Charter Practice Makes Perfect Strings Band and QHS Saxophone Band students take place throughout the day.

To become involved selling or performing at the event, contact Nina Martynn at nmartynn@pcoe.k12.ca.us or 283-6500, ext. 5269, by May 12.

For more information about 50 Church St. and the Heart Bombing, follow the “Friends of 50” Facebook page and check out “Our History Our Heart” Facebook event.