PUSD receives visit from senior VP of the college board

Trevor Packer, senior vice -president of the College Board, traveled to Plumas Unified School District from New York City to spend a day and a half visiting PUSD high schools in order to learn about the challenges of providing rigorous opportunities for all students.

Packer talked with administrators, teachers, students, school board members and parents at all four campuses to learn about barriers to taking Advanced Placement courses as well as successes teachers and students have experienced being part of the program. Each of the four high schools, as well as PUSD District Office staff, had the opportunity to engage in discussion about their concerns and questions regarding rigorous, relevant learning in the 21st century.

Susan Frediani, instructional coach at PUSD, extended the invitation to Trevor Packer to visit Plumas County. “What really struck home for students was Mr. Packer’s personal story of how taking an AP course —one decision — changed the trajectory of his life,” she commented.

Asked by a student if he found anything concerning with what he was learning at PUSD high schools, Packer said “I’m extremely impressed with the sophistication and insight demonstrated by the students.” He expressed that in his time interacting with them, he found them to be highly capable as well as willing and eager to challenge themselves. Packer reported that his time in Plumas was extremely inspirational and a very rewarding experience.