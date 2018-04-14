QHS athlete chosen for all star team

Quincy High School senior Anna Hollister has been selected to play in the 2018 Phil Bryant Northern Section All Star basketball game. The game will be played Sunday, April 8, at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico.

Out of 70 high schools in the northern section, Hollister was one of 24 players selected. She will play on the South team and be coached by Willows High School coach Carol Martin.

Hollister’s honor is unique as she is the only Quincy representative and the only player from the Mountain Valley Athletic League — boy or girl — to be selected.

Finishing the 2018 season averaging 15.1 points per game with head girls’ basketball coach Kent Grammer, Hollister led QHS in scoring her sophomore, junior and senior years while leading the Mountain Valley Conference in scoring her junior and senior years.

Collectively in her high school career, Hollister scored 777 points, including 152 3-pointers. Hollister was selected to receive all-league honors her junior and senior years.