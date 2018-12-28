QHS girls find their way

The Quincy High School girls’ basketball season is in full swing and the lady Trojans are off to a respectable 4-8 record after coming off a third place finish at the Hamilton City tournament.

The Trojans went 2-2 in the last preseason games of 2018 as they beat the CHS Volcanoes and Downieville Warriors while losing to the Colusa Red Hawks and the Hamilton Braves.

The girls’ 2019 basketball program is made up of 12 freshmen and two sophomores. The 14 players make up the JV and varsity teams for the QHS Trojans.

Quincy 40, Downieville 26

The lady Trojans picked up their third win of the young season Dec. 10 by beating the Warriors by a score of 40-26.

The Trojans were led in scoring by freshman Lexi Baumgartner with 14 points followed by fellow freshmen Annie Froggatt and Emmary Wingfield scoring 6 points each. Sophomore CoraGrace Hardee had a game high of 10 rebounds as the Trojans stayed in front of the Warriors from start to finish.

Quincy 28, Colusa 34

On Dec. 13, the Trojans dropped a hard fought game to the Colusa Hawks in the first round of the annual Hamilton City tournament. The lady Trojans started off strong as they held a 19-17 lead at halftime over the older and bigger Hawks. But the third quarter was not the friend for the Trojans as they were outscored them 10-0 in the quarter.

The young and inexperienced Trojans tried to fight back in the final quarter, but ended up just short at the final buzzer.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Baumgartner as she picked up 14 points and sophomore Hardee added 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Quincy 18, Hamilton 39

Dec. 14, the youth and inexperience of the Trojans played a huge part in their loss to the Hamilton Braves, as the more experienced and stronger Braves rushed out to a 25-4 halftime lead. The Trojans could not recover from the early onslaught to make the game close, but the Trojans did outscore the Braves in the fourth quarter.

Once again the Trojans were led in scoring by Baumgartner as she racked up 8 points and Froggatt added 6 points. Hardee led the Trojans with 12 rebounds and freshman Kayla Thackeray added 8 rebounds.

Quincy 45, Chester 24

Dec. 15 was a bright new day for the Lady Trojans as they jumped out to an early 11-4 lead in front of the Volcanoes by the first quarter and continued to increase their lead throughout the game on the way to their fourth victory of the season.

The Trojans led 20-7 at halftime and then outscored the Volcanoes in the final quarter by 10 points. The scoring for the Trojans was spread evenly as seven players added points to the Quincy scoreboard and leading the way for the Trojans was … Baumgartner with 12 big points.

Emmary Wingfield added 8 points and sophomore Elaina Warndorf picked up 7 points. Hardee added in 6 points and rounding out the balance of the Trojan scoring was a trio of freshmen: Annie Froggatt, Makenna Crosby, and Brystol Beatley who all had 4 points each. The Chester Volcanoes were led in scoring by seasoned senior Ashlyn Olah with 13 points.

What’s next?

The Trojans have a game in Downieville against the Warriors on Monday, Jan. 7, and then they open up league play in an away game facing the Maxwell Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The first home game in 2019 for the lady Trojans will be a league match with the Esparto Spartans on Friday, Jan. 18,starting at 5 p.m. in Quincy.