QHS girls’ soccer undefeated 4-0

The Trojan ladies racked up another win when they played Fernley Oct. 8 in Nevada. QHS athletes Sabina Winter, Jazzmyn Obryant and Kristin Murphy all scored for the Trojans. That makes an even four games won and zero lost for the mighty Quincy ladies.

“Haley Stewart did a fantastic job as usual,” said head QHS girls’ soccer coach Jeff Brawley about the Trojan’s goalie.

The next game is tomorrow, Oct. 18, in Fall River against the tough Bulldogs. A match has been added to the schedule for the Trojans girls to meet the Portola co-ed team at PHS starting at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19. Dates with Sage Ridge and Fall River may be added.

QHS girls soccer results and schedule

4-1 over Sage Ridge

2-1 over Sage Ridge

3-1 over Sage Ridge

3-2 over Sage Ridge

10/18 at Fall River

10/19 at Portola

10/24 vs. Fernley