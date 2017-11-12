QHS student named California player of the week

On Nov. 1 , Quincy High School Trojan Miles Rubalcava-Cunan was named the fall State Player of the Week for his on-field efforts from Oct. 23 through 29. Miles was selected by MaxPreps and the United Soccer Coaches based on results and statistics. He will receive a letterman’s patch for recognition of his achievement.

“Miles is a vital member of this team who makes everyone around him better with his skill and his knowledge of the game of soccer,” said Quincy Assistant Coach DJ Davis. “He is gifted with technical skill on the ball and puts the perfect weight on each pass and shot.” Miles’ stat details for 20 games include 23 goals and 16 goal assists for a total of 62 points. Athletes are awarded two points for every goal scored and one point for every assist. His stats are double, triple and in some cases, quadruple the national average. The high school senior also serves as team captain and is ranked 319th nationally and 10th in the state.

“He is also a leader and has hunger to win to bring us all together when we start to fall apart. Our success was in due to a large part of Miles being the glue that kept the team together on the field,” said Davis.