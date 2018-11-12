Monday, November 12, 2018
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Sydney Gott, center, shares another success with frontline Trojans no. 3 Autum Sherman and no. 6 Vivian Paige.

Sports 

QHS volleys to the top

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
Team captain Rachel Abramson leads the Trojans with ace serves. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

The Quincy High School Trojan volleyball team won the final NSCIF championships match against the Hamilton Braves by a score of 3-1.

The QHS girls won on the courts all season to earn their chance to fight for the number one title in the last battle of the Northern Section CIF Div. 5 Championship on Nov. 3, held in Red Bluff.

Completing a stellar season, the ladies came face-to-face with the ferocious Hamilton Braves. The Trojans were bolstered last Saturday by the support of dedicated fans that made the three-hour drive to cheer the QHS volleyball team to victory.

The two teams couldn’t have been more evenly matched as they reached the championship game, Hamilton, 25-5 overall, and Quincy, 25-4, but the Trojans settled that score when they left with the NSCIF trophy.

The drive back home to Quincy with the first place championship title was quite nice actually.