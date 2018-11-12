QHS volleys to the top

The Quincy High School Trojan volleyball team won the final NSCIF championships match against the Hamilton Braves by a score of 3-1.

The QHS girls won on the courts all season to earn their chance to fight for the number one title in the last battle of the Northern Section CIF Div. 5 Championship on Nov. 3, held in Red Bluff.

Completing a stellar season, the ladies came face-to-face with the ferocious Hamilton Braves. The Trojans were bolstered last Saturday by the support of dedicated fans that made the three-hour drive to cheer the QHS volleyball team to victory.

The two teams couldn’t have been more evenly matched as they reached the championship game, Hamilton, 25-5 overall, and Quincy, 25-4, but the Trojans settled that score when they left with the NSCIF trophy.

The drive back home to Quincy with the first place championship title was quite nice actually.