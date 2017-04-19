Quilt Guild kicks off Quilt Walk
The Cabin Fever Quilt Guild is holding its 25th annual Quilt Walk with work displayed at various merchants around the Eastern Plumas area, leading up to the Guild’s Quilt Show titled “Silver Anniversary” on April 22 and 23, at Father Burns Hall, 100 Pine St., in Portola. Admission is $6.
The Quilt Walk will have work on display at participating merchants, including the newly re-opened Gumba’s in Graeagle, where Elizabeth Cruse and her husband Matt are re-opening in honor of Elizabeth’s father. Quilts can be seen at Gumba’s every day except Tuesdays.
Quilt Walk Participating Merchants
Portola:
Williams House Museum
Coffee Tree
Tangles Salon
Dr. Garibotti
Addie’s Floral Cottage
Sanford Chiropractic
Krissy’s Kloset
Homestead Fabrics
Blue Petunia
Sharon’s Café
Family Corner Restaurant
Graeagle:
Millworks
Wooly Notions
Briar Patch
EcoCentric
Graeagle Mercantile
Graeagle Restaurant
Buckaroo Chocolates
Feathers
Graeagle Lighting