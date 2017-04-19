Quilt Guild kicks off Quilt Walk

The Cabin Fever Quilt Guild is holding its 25th annual Quilt Walk with work displayed at various merchants around the Eastern Plumas area, leading up to the Guild’s Quilt Show titled “Silver Anniversary” on April 22 and 23, at Father Burns Hall, 100 Pine St., in Portola. Admission is $6.

The Quilt Walk will have work on display at participating merchants, including the newly re-opened Gumba’s in Graeagle, where Elizabeth Cruse and her husband Matt are re-opening in honor of Elizabeth’s father. Quilts can be seen at Gumba’s every day except Tuesdays.

Quilt Walk Participating Merchants

Portola:

Williams House Museum

Coffee Tree

Tangles Salon

Dr. Garibotti

Addie’s Floral Cottage

Sanford Chiropractic

Krissy’s Kloset

Homestead Fabrics

Blue Petunia

Sharon’s Café

Family Corner Restaurant

Graeagle:

Millworks

Wooly Notions

Briar Patch

EcoCentric

Graeagle Mercantile

Graeagle Restaurant

Buckaroo Chocolates

Feathers

Graeagle Lighting