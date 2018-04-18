Quilt walk begins with displays in local businesses

In the preparations leading up to the Cabin Fever Quilt Guild’s 26th annual Quilt Show, merchants in Portola and Blairsden/Graeagle will be displaying quilts in their businesses.

This year’s participating businesses in Portola will be the Williams House Museum; the Coffee Tree; Tangles; Dr. Garibotti, D.D.S. Office; Addie’s Floral Cottage; Sanford Chiropractic; Krissy’s Kloset; Homestead Fabrics and Blue Petunia Gifts and Fabrics.

Locations to visit in the Graeagle area will be Millworks, Eco Centric, Graeagle Mercantile, Graeagle Restaurant, Buckaroo Chocolates, Feathers, Graeagle Lighting, Gumba’s Family Pizza and the Hair House.

The spring bouquet-themed quilt show will be Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22, at Father Burns Parish Hall, 100 S. Pine St., in Portola, with quilted works of art, new and old, large and small.

For more information about the show, call 832-0446.