Quincy alum scores

West Valley College’s Kaylin Henderson and Mapu Sekona defeated Sierra’s Haley Biles and Meghan Merlino 21-15, 16-21, 15-8 to capture the NorCal pairs’ beach volleyball title in Rocklin. Kaylin is the daughter of Kim and DeWitt Henderson of Quincy and is a 2017 graduate of Quincy High. The West Valley pair went undefeated in competition and advanced to the state pairs championship in Chula Vista on May 10 and 11, where they dropped a three-set thriller in the state pairs final to Grossmont College. The runner-up finish represents the best-ever showing for a West Valley pair and caps an amazing 6-1 run through the grueling two-day tournament. West Valley College is located in Saratoga. Henderson plans to attend The University of St. Katherine in San Diego next fall where she will study kinesiology. Photo by DeWitt Henderson