Mighty Trojans hoist QHS head soccer coach Greg Prouse in celebration of another victory in their undefeated season Tuesday Oct. 2, in Quincy. Photos by Mari Erin Roth

Quincy boys carry the league

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
Oops! Coach is too heavy and not very bouncy. Trojans initially failed to “carry” their coach as he has jokingly carried players off the field multiple times. The boys were more successful on the second attempt.

Soccer season in Plumas County is coming to a feverish peak and the Quincy High Trojans have once again risen to the top of their division.

The Quincy boys were met with a real challenge on the field as they tied up with the Cougars 2-2 in their Oct. 11 meeting in Paradise.

Team captain Sein Joacham scored for the Trojans and Will Ross was the last to handle a corner kick captured by the Butte goalie that ended up in the Lynx box as the tying mark.

With no losses in a nine-game streak, the Trojans’ league record is 7-0-1 and overall 9-0-1, which seats them in first place. That ranking means the soccer championship matches are in Quincy and that is all that remains for the Trojans.

QHS first met with their rivals, the Portola Tigers, for another exciting game Oct. 16. The big final championship game will be against either CORE Butte or Paradise tomorrow, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., depending on who won their match.

“It doesn’t matter which team we face,” said QHS head soccer coach Greg Prouse. “We will aim to enjoy.”