Quincy competes in upper bracket

Quincy softball has had a terrific season and Trojan girls were able take their game all the way to East Nicolaus to play the number one seed team in the division, the Spartans, on May 17.

“They are a well coached, disciplined team,” said QHS head softball coach Mike Yalung. “Every time we got to two outs and had two strikes on a batter they battled, found a gap and scored.”

The girls did a good job staying up and facing down the Spartans, they played strong and kept trying on that East Nicolaus field in front of a large crowd of Spartan fans, but they lost 10-0.

“My thoughts…,” said Coach Yalung, “the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect the efforts or successes of a team. At the end of the season it reflects the winner of the game, but not the growth of these 12 student athletes as individuals and as a team.”

Good point. The Quincy Trojan softball team has had “the support of their families, teachers, coaches and the community; their success is not measured in wins and losses but in their growth toward becoming responsible educated young adults, preparing for the next chapter in their lives,” said Yalung.