Quincy Hot Spot team wins league with a 12-0 record

The Central Plumas Recreation and Park District adult softball leagues played their final games Aug. 17 in Quincy. “The last week of the season was rescheduled and pushed back due to the smoke from the Minerva Fire,” said Recreation Supervisor Kyle Stone.

“The Young Guns” won the Men’s Division with a 12-4 record. “Rusty’s” won the Women’s Division with an 11-1 record. And lastly, “Quincy Hot Spot” won the Co-Ed Division undefeated with a perfect 12-0 record.

“It was a very successful season with lots of good competition and family fun,” said Stone. “We hope to see all of the same teams back out here next year, and hopefully we can even add a few teams and grow this exciting league!”