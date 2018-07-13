Quincy joins Meadow Valley for the annual 4th of July parade

The weather was perfect at 11 a.m. as the 4th of July parade began from the Meadow Valley Firehouse. The cool provided by the abundance of trees and plenty of shade, continue to make the annual event attractive to locals and nearby neighbors in Quincy.

This year’s parade seemed larger with both more spectators lining the Pineleaf Estates neighborhood as well as larger number of Q-town participants.

The new Meadow Valley firehouse may have been a centralized feature as the twin communities were able to see the new facility that was completed this year.

Contributions from Quincy and Meadow Valley residents over the past couple of decades made the building of the new station possible.