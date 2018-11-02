Quincy man injured in fire

A Quincy man suffered second and third degree burns to his legs when he apparently fell asleep and set his mattress on fire this morning, Friday, Nov. 2. Karl Kruis lives in the first cabin at Bright Moon Cabins on Lawrence Street and is a familiar figure to passersby. Members of the Quincy Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and Plumas District Hospital ambulance responded, as well as neighbors and others to assist. Kruis is being airlifted to the UC Davis burn unit. Photo by Victoria Metcalf