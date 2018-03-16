Quincy skiers make their mark

All of the Quincy High School ski team members qualified to compete in the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Championships on Mammoth Mountain on March 5 and 6.

In the final tally, Quincy senior Kainoa Hall earned a spot in the top 10 combined All State Ski Team. Hall accumulated a total of 219 points. The top score in the accumulated tally was 240. Another Quincy senior took honors in the men’s giant slalom; senior Miles Rubalcava-Cunan placed sixth, Hall took eighth, Sam Lawson placed 45th and James White placed 69th out of a field of 83 competitors. The QHS boys placed 5th of 24 in the Giant slalom as a team.

In her first year competing on the QHS team, Sabina Winter placed 26th in the women’s giant slalom facing 70 racers.

In the men’s slalom, Hall placed 15th of 79 competitors, Rubalcava-Cunan placed 55th, James White 63rd and first year skier Anakin Borghi placed 68th.

In the combined women’s and men’s ski team results, the Quincy skiers came in 15th in a field of 24 teams. The Quincy boys came in ninth and with just a single skier, the QHS girls team placed 20th. These are impressive rankings for a little school in a sea of schools able to pull from a pool of hundreds of athletes.