Quincy tennis returns with a first-place trophy

High School tennis season wrapped up with the two-day Sierra Cascade League championship in Redding on May 6 and 7.

The Quincy High tennis team traveled to Redding for the big end-of-the-league tournament. “The weather was sunny and not too Redding hot … mid 80s!” said Quincy head tennis coach Steve Ross. Six teams comprised the meet: Quincy, Etna, Paradise Adventist, Dunsmuir, Downieville and Mt. Shasta.

All players were listed in the championship brackets and had the opportunity to win. The matches started with singles, and doubles played later on the first day of competition.

Competing in girls’ singles, Sabina Winter lost to the no. 4 ranked league player from Downieville, 8-5. Quincy’s Emy Allred also lost her round to Etna by a score of 8-5. Trojan Sabrina Walmer played well against Downieville winning 8-6 in a close match. In her second match, Winter was defeated by fellow teammate Chloe Emmett.

Quincy’s number one, Emmet, advanced through several matches to the girls’ final against Dunsmuir’s top ranked girl in a marathon two hour match to 10 games ending in a tiebreaker where Emmet was finally defeated, 7-2.

In boys’ singles, Tristan McMichael was defeated in the first round; Eli Allred advanced to the second round defeating Paradise 8-4, but lost to Etna by a score of 10-6.

Quincy Trojan Nick Caiazzo defeated Paradise 8-0 and 10-4 and advanced to quarterfinals where he was defeated. QHS Will Ross also won, 8-6, 10-8, to advance to the quarterfinals and was defeated there by Etna.

During doubles competition, Trojans Tristan McMichael and Eli Allred lost in the first round to Paradise. Nick Caiazzo and Will Ross teamed up to march through to the finals where they met the Paradise doubles team made up of the league singles champion and his partner. The Quincy boys’ team came up from behind in the first set to win 6-4 and won by the same score in the second set to take home the league boys’ doubles title.

Quincy girls Sabrina Walmer and Emy Allred teamed up and were defeated in the first round. The team of Chloe Emmett and Sabina Winter advanced to the finals to compete against Paradise where they lost in two sets, 4-6 and 0-5.

“Overall Quincy played very well, winning boys’ doubles, second place in girls’ doubles and girls’ singles, the team was a close runner up in total points, with Ross, Caiazzo, Emmett and Winter receiving league All-Star status,” said coach Ross.