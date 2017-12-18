It was standing room only when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints choir, led by Director Kathy Schwartz, performed several holiday favorites for the packed crowd at the 48th annual Community Sing held Dec. 10 at the Plumas County Courthouse. Spectators joined in song from all three floors of the marble hall and pianist Emily Walmer (not shown) played for the church’s ensemble. Photos by Roni Java

News 

Quincy’s 48th annual Community Sing rings in the holidays

Staff 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Comments are limited to 750 characters.

 characters available