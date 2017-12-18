Quincy’s 48th annual Community Sing rings in the holidays

It was standing room only when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints choir, led by Director Kathy Schwartz, performed several holiday favorites for the packed crowd at the 48th annual Community Sing held Dec. 10 at the Plumas County Courthouse. Spectators joined in song from all three floors of the marble hall and pianist Emily Walmer (not shown) played for the church’s ensemble. Photos by Roni Java
Soloist Suzan Leonhardt’s clear soprano rang out and brought thunderous applause following her performance of “Oh Holy Night.”
1xd-2780
Johnny Walker, Quincy’s favorite man on the harmonica, wowed the crowd with his finale of “Silent Night.”
Decked out in festive hats, Ben and Aly Kinne studied the song list. The Community Sing is a proud tradition in downtown Quincy. This year’s sponsors and supporters of the show included the Soroptimists International of Quincy, Feather Publishing Company, Inc. and the Plumas County Courthouse.
Pianist Alice King’s beautiful playing accompanied many of the performers.
‘Sisters’ in harmony, from left, Janet Radtke, Linda DeWolf, Sarah Rhodes, and Kari Tibbedaux delighted the crowd with a number from their upcoming comedy “Nunsensations! The Nunsense Vegas Revue” that opens Dec. 31 at the West End Theatre in downtown Quincy. The quartet was introduced by Jodi Beynon (not shown) who will direct the play.
Applause rang out from the appreciative participants at the Community Sing. Many volunteers helped bring the Community Sing about. Not shown are Pastor Andrew Davis from the Community United Methodist Church of Quincy, who led his choir on “Joy to the World” and many of the sing-along favorites; local longtime music man John Probst; and master of ceremonies David Hollister, who also serves as the Plumas County District Attorney. Other performers included the Quincy High School Choir with pianist Joel Frank Sr. and the trio of Ken Cawley and Shelley and David Johns.