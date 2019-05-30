Railroad theme takes the tea

It was beautiful day to take a ride down memory lane at Greenville’s Cy Hall Memorial Museum during the “Transportation Tea” on May 11 at the former Masonic Lodge in downtown Greenville.

Those who attended the tea were treated to a space transformed into a vintage dining car using props from the museum to create a dining car from a by-gone era, complete with 1920s Dixieland jazz standards playing in the background.

The 30 or so attendees were waited on by board members Kest Porter, Travis Rubke and John Banks who dressed as train porters and pushed tea carts up and down the room.

Pulling in the Mother’s day theme, attendees shared stories of taking trips with their mothers — the most memorable coming from Jane Braxton Little who spoke of a time her mother was accidentally left behind during a family trip at a Howard Johnson’s on the side of the Pennsylvania turnpike.

The fundraiser, between ticket sales and silent auction, raised a little over $1,000 for the museum, which runs on donations and volunteer hours.

The museum opened May 4 for the season; this year’s exhibit theme is transportation in Indian Valley since the 1800s. The “Transportation Tea” brought this theme to life.