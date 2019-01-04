Read all about it
Some of the headlines we would like to write in 2019
Each week the headlines in this newspaper reflect the content of the stories that have been reported, but once a year, we like to mix it up a little. This week the reporters are invited to write the headlines that they wish they could pen or think it would be fun to write in 2019. Hope you enjoy it; no doubt you all have some that you would like to add. Here’s to a happy and healthy New Year for all of our readers.
Record year in California: No wildfires reported
Rural hospitals exempt from state seismic requirements
Democrats and Republicans sing “Kumbaya” and hug across the aisle
No closures on Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon
City of Portola becomes completely Firewise
Sets standard for rural California in fire prevention
Streets of Portola smooth as glass after FEMA funds fill holes in budget
Too many volunteers! All volunteer fire departments fully staffed; more on waiting list
Economy booming in Eastern Plumas after Johnsville ski hill becomes the next big winter tourism destination
Dolphins added to Lake Almanor to attract tourists
Mt. Lassen Peak rumbles to life
Eruption results in new spring water sources
Chester builds monorail to speed shoppers across town
Water woes wash away as picture-perfect Plumas snowfall blankets county
Farkle — a July Fourth-inspired Sparkle amazes summer crowds
Gate-busting $10 tickets for locals send High Sierra Music Festival attendance soaring
New headgear material prevents injury for concussion prone sports
All of Plumas chosen for federally funded forest maintenance test site
Passenger rail service replaces cargo runs from San Francisco to Reno
Twister becomes an Olympic sport
Newspaper subscriptions triple in the wake of internet security breaches