Rec district suffers break-in

The Central Plumas Recreation and Park District in Quincy reported a break-in March 20 and has set up a gofundme account to help replace the equipment that was stolen. Although the recreation district has insurance, there is a $2,000 deductible, and that’s the amount the district is hoping to raise through crowd funding. James Shipp, the district’s executive director, said that $2,000 is also the amount that the district gives out in scholarships each year and those awards could be in jeopardy since the district operates on a tight budget. To help the district raise $2,000, visit gofundme.com and type in Central Plumas Parks and Recreation.