Registration underway for Quincy Rotary’s annual golf tournament

Registration is underway for the Quincy Rotary Club’s 16th annual Dyrr Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at the Plumas Pines Golf Course in Blairsden.

This tournament is one of the first major charity tournaments in Plumas County kicking off the early golfing season.

The four-person scramble format offers a chance to win three hole-in-one prizes. On two of the par 3 holes golfers have a chance to win $5,000 cash sponsored by Plumas Bank, Flanigan Leavitt Insurance, Edward Jones Investments and Les Schwab Tires in Quincy.

Another par 3 offers a chance to drive away with a new 2017 Polaris ATV, courtesy of DuPont Power Tools and State Farm Insurance, both in Quincy. The prizes will be awarded to the first player good enough to “ace” any of these respective holes.

This tournament is tailored to both seasoned golfers and duffers alike. In addition to the hole-in-one prizes, there are prizes for the longest drives for men and women, closest to the hole for both, closest to the rope for both, and a chipping contest.

As an added bonus, every player entered will also have a chance to win back their entry fee with “Clay’s Cash Kicker” — a drawing at the end of tournament play awarding four $100 cash prizes — offered in memory of the late Quincy Rotarian who started the tournament 16 years ago. That prize is sponsored by the Fehrman family and Mike and Keri Taborski.

There is also a raffle at the end of play featuring thousands of dollars worth of prizes made possible with huge price discounts offered to the Rotary Club by American Valley Hardware, Plumas Pines Golf Pro Shop, Forest Stationers and other generous merchants.

Plumas Bank and Fuel Star 76 Food Mart will provide gifts for the entrants as well.

The $100 registration fee per player includes golf, range balls, cart and lunch and hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by Longboards Bar & Grill after tournament play.

It’s not uncommon for this popular tournament to have a full compliment of golfers, 144, so early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot for you or your team.

Deadline to enter is Thursday, April 27. You can find the entry form in this week’s newspaper.

Contact tournament directors Steve King at 283-4061 or Mike Taborski at 283-0800 for more information.

Quincy Rotary’s Dyrr Memorial Golf Tournament at a glance

Plumas Pines Golf Resort

Saturday, May 6

Shotgun Start 11 a.m.

4-person scramble format

Hole-in-one prizes include $10,000 in cash and a Polaris ATV

Call 283-0800 for more information