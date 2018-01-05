Remember When for the week of 1/3/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Report of Plumas County Bank located in Quincy: Total resources as of January 2, 1917: $254,434,99. Total resources as of January 1918: $331,845.95. Over the top. Our growth shows your prosperity.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

First baby of the year 1968: Baby girl Karen Ann Lane was the first Plumas County baby of the year 1968, born to Mr. and Ms. David Lane of Quincy at Plumas District Hospital on January 2, weighing 7 lbs 10 1/2 ounces.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Four new Plumas County Board of Supervisor members were sworn into office this week: Robert Meacher, Paul Simpson, Fran Rhoudebush and Phillip Bresciani.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Newly elected Plumas County Board of Supervisor member Rose Comstock took the gavel and became the chairperson of the board as it reconvened for the first time this year. Supervisor Bill Coates was named co-chairperson.

First baby of the year: Jerry Robert Joy was the first Plumas County baby of the year 2008, born to Beverly and Jessie Joy of Portola, born at Plumas District Hospital on January 2, weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.