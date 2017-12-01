Remember When for the week of 11/29/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

The townspeople of Quincy were awakened by the ringing of the fire bell and the clanging of the church bell. Cause: the burning of an old barn in back of the Central Hotel. There was no wind and there was enough water to be effective to extinguish the fire promptly.

Have you forgotten to put a three cent stamp on all your mailed letters since November 1 when the postal rate increased? If you did forget, your letter did not arrive at its destination and probably is in the dead letter office.

50 YEARS AGO……1967

Plumas servicemen serving in Vietnam will be shipped nearly 200 Plumas National Forest Christmas trees for the holidays on behalf of Operation Pine Needle. The trees, measuring four feet or less, will be packaged in mailing tubes and sent via air mail and will get the trees to Vietnam in 10 days.

25 YEARS AGO….1992

New Plumas County Chief Administrative Officer Jim Stretch has accepted the position and will assume duties December 14, agreeing to the $63,000 per year salary.

10 YEARS AGO…..2007

The recently remodeled building of Green Meadows Community Center off of Hot Springs Road is the new site of the Indian Valley senior nutrition center. The remodeled building features a new kitchen, an office for the complex manager, mailboxes for residents and ADA parking and restrooms. Senior nutrition program meals were formerly served at the Greenville Town Hall.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.