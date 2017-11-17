Remember When for the week of 11/15/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

There have some significant changes in the 1917 edition of the California state school law book. 1. teachers must provide students with an adequate supply of pure drinking water. 2. teachers will give vigilant attention to the air ventilation and natural light of classrooms. At each recess, windows and doors shall be opened for the purpose of changing the atmosphere of the room. 3. school is in session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the usual recesses and noon intermission. 4. any student who defaces or destroys textbooks or desks shall be subject to expulsion and reimbursement of said materials.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Two white fir trees cut on the Scharnwebber property near Sloat will become decorated Christmas trees at two distinctive venues this holiday season. One tree is destined for the Honer Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana and the other will be shipped to Disneyland in Anaheim.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Former Plumas County budget analyst Jim Stretch has been offered the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) position by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. His contract for the budget analysts job expired in October.

After reviewing 114 applications, the Portola City Council has hired Stacey McDonald as the new City Administrator. From Ventura County, McDonald has accepted the $38,000 per year position.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

The Plumas National Forest has announced that some roads are now open in the Lake Davis area to allow woodcutting and Christmas tree cutting activities. Roads surrounding Lake Davis have been closed since Labor Day due to the Department of Fish & Game pike eradication project there. However, the shoreline and roads leading to the lake remain closed.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.