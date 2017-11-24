Remember When for the week of 11/22/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

The local Plumas County Red Cross chapter realized $50.00 from the auction of a large Thanksgiving turkey and large pumpkin. The donated turkey netted $35.00 and the large donated pumpkin netted $15.00.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Advertisement: All the makings of a wonderful Thanksgiving–grocery items featured in this weeks newspapers: Turkeys 32 cents a pound, yams 19 cents a pound, cranberry sauce 23 cents a tin, celery 39 cents a bunch, egg nog 50 cents a quart, butter 87 cents a pound, mayonnaise 59 cents a jar, flour 59 cents for a 10 pound sack, 9 inch frozen pies 49 cents each.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Advertisement: Making your Thanksgiving dinner menu from featured items advertised this week: Turkey 39 cents a pound, yams 25 cents a pound, broth 39 cents a tin, green beans 69 cents a pound, pineapple $3.99 each, cranberry sauce 79 cents a tin, stuffing mix $1.49 a bag and for dessert: frozen pie $3.29, cool whip topping 99 cents a tub.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Advertiement: Make a menu for your Thanksgiving dinner from local grocery store advertising–Turkeys 69 cents a pound, yams 59 cents a pound, celery 49 cents a bunch, cranberry sauce $1.00 a tin, fresh cranberries $2.49 a bag, canned broth 50 cents a tin, brown ‘n serve rolls $1.25 per dozen, frozen pumpkin pie $4.99 each.

