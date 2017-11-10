Remember When for the week of 11/8/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

Owing to an epidemic of Scarlet Fever, Plumas County public schools will be closed this week by order of the school trustees. There have been eight cases of the disease reported county-wide thus far and those families have been put in quarantine.

Effective immediately, the cost of first class letter postage will increase one cent to three cents. Postal cards will be mailed at a postal charge of two cents.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Plumas County Sheriff Abernethy continues to seek information leading to the location of Mark Wilson, 13, of Meadow Valley, who has been missing since Saturday. He is an 8th grade student at Quincy High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wilson. He is believed to have been seen hitchhiking to Quincy from Meadow Valley that day when he disappeared.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Election results: In the Plumas County Board of Supervisors race– challenger Phillip Bresciani defeated incumbent Joyce Scroggs 1171 to 964. Robert Meacher was elected with 1022 votes although challenger Carl Pew withdrew from the race prior to the election and John Schramel did not seek re-election.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Following the chemical Pike eradication treatment by the Department of Fish & Game at Lake Davis last month, the lake remains closed for all recreational activity until three non-detect tests come back, proving there is no longer any traces of the chemical residue. As to the success of the treatment, it is reported that to date 5589 fish have been killed: 8 per cent were Pike, 5 percent were trout, 76 per cent were brown bullheads, 23 per cent sunfish, 2 per cent gold shiners and 5 per cent big mouth bass. Some 48,000 pounds of fish were taken to a Nevada landfill for disposal.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.