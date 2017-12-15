Remember When for the week of 12/13/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

Advertisement: Priced right just in time for Christmas gift giving–soaps, toilet waters for ladies, fountain pens for men, skates, dollies, wagons and accordions for kiddies.

The Quincy Railroad Company has purchased a new locomotive for use in hauling timber from the various sections in the county. The engine will be put into passenger service while the old locomotive is undergoing repairs.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Full page advertisement: Grand Opening of Maple Leaf Inn on Highway 70, located one mile west of Belden. Introducing Wally, your mixologist and Lo, your gourmet specialist. Live music for dancing.

Advertisement: Pre Christmas dance at the Plumas County Fairgrounds in Quincy. Dance to “The Next Step” band. Light show and prizes for the Go-Go contest.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Dreams of a White Christmas is closer to reality as a series of snowstorms moved into Plumas County, dumping six to ten feet of snow throughout Plumas County.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

The availability of recycling in different areas of Plumas County continues to be a challenge and changes almost daily and with that more than 1,000 area residents have signed a petition protesting changes in the Plumas County recycling program.

