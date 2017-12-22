Remember When for the week of 12/20/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Advertisement: Christmas dinner menu items — Prime rib beef roast $1.09 per pound, Turkey 29 cents per pound , yams 23 cents per pound, celery 12 cents a bunch, avocados 29 cents each, 20 pound sack of potatos 69 cents, butter 87 cents per pound, frozen pies 3 for $1.00, fifth of Brandy for Santa $3.09.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Advertisement: Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner menus: Turkey 50 cents per pound, ham $1.18 per pound, butter $1.19 per pound, cranbery sauce 79 cents a pound, fresh yams 33 cents per pound, canned pumpkin $1.09 a can, pie crust $1.99, sugar 33 cents for one pound bix or frozen pies $1.99 each. Top it off with an egg nog $1.89 a carton.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Advertisement: Make your Christmas holiday dinner menu–Ham 99 cents per pound, yams 59 cents per pound, canned broth 50 cents a can, fresh pineapples $3.99 each, frozen fruit pies $4.99 each, egg nog $2.99 a carton, six inch pointsettia plants $8.99 each.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.