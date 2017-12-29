Remember When for the week of 12/27/17

*Note: Thank you to my weekly readers of this Remember When column for your readership as well as your occasional comments and suggestions throughout the year. It makes my efforts worthwhile. I have already compiled all the items for the year 2018 and I am eager to share them with you. Wishing you a Happy New Year and of course, a Happy “News” year!

~ KBT

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

The dining room of the Plumas House on Christmas day was festive as several families gathered around for a sumptuous dinner consisting of turkey, chicken and pork and all served in nice way. There being no dance or entertainment after dinner, everyone attended the moving picture show “The Whip”.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

A La Porte landmark, that of the last buildings built during the Gold Rush boon days of the 1850’s, was destroyed by fire following an explosion in the La Porte General Store and Post Office Sunday morning. Flames gutted the stone and wood frame buildings owned by Truman Gould, along with thousands of dollars worth of antiques including antique guns.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Celebrate the year’s end with items featured in local store advertisements: Dungeness crab $1.68 per pound, sourdough bread 99 cents a loaf, standing rib roast $3.99 per pound, Dom Perignon champagne $63.00 a bottle, Alka Seltzer tablets $3.69, Bayer aspirin $2.69, Paris Night champagne bubble bath $2.99, old Christmas candy canes-one half off. Happy New Year!

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.