Remember When for the week of 12/6/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

Grand Jury Report: The current members of the Plumas County Grand Jury find that the jail is kept very orderly. They found there to be four inmates to wit: one for selling liquor, one for issuing bad checks, one for assault with a deadly weapon and one for adultery. The library that is housed in a rented building at a monthly rate of $10.00 is kept in a neat and orderly manner. As there are 6,257 books in the library, they recommend the addition of a shelf room for sorting. They recommend that the county hospital be furnished with ladders placed at each end of the building to allow access to the roof in the event of fire. Several outbuildings should be painted to harmonize with the color of the main building.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

The first major snowstorm of the season tangled up traffic all over the county and the CHP reported a total of 17 accidents.

The Western Pacific Railroad has again sought to end the California Zephyr route service, the passenger train between San Francisco and Salt Lake City, due to mounting loss of revenue.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

State money for the Plumas County Fair has dropped from $461,000 to $340,000, creating concerns of what the fair can actually offer in the future.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Editorial: With Christmas gift giving upon us, here are fine reasons to shop locally — create vibrant communities, support local economy, provide jobs, create business opportunities, model sustainibility, attract businesses and new enterprises.

