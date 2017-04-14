Remember When for the week of 4/12/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

Advertisement: A Springtime suggestion–commercial men and tourists alike can find nothing more pleasant than a comfortable home-like place to stop after a long, tiresome journey through the Sierras. Try a stay here for good meals and first class service– THE PLUMAS HOUSE in Quincy.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Advertisement: Easter is here! Celebrate with a fine Easter dinner. Ham 67 cents a pound, hot cross buns 35 cents a dozen, Best Foods mayonnaise 59 cents a jar, asparagus 20 cents a pound, yams 10 cents a pound, eggs 39 cents a dozen, angel food cake mix 59 cents a box.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Advertisement: Grocery items featured for Easter dinner–Ham 99 cents a pound, eggs 59 cents a dozen, strawberries $1.79 a basket, butter $1.50 per pound, cream cheese 79 cents, artichokes 3 for $1.00, hot cross buns $2.79 a dozen, asparagus 87 cents a pound, six inch Easter lily $6.99.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Just in time for Spring–Professional Golf Association pro John Abendroth, host of Golf Channel’s “Hooked on Golf” will be contributing a weekly column in the sport sections of all Feather Publishing newspapers.

