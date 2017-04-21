Remember When for the week of 4/19/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

Two local companies recently filed articles of incorporation for the State of California in the office of Plumas County Clerk Young. The Sloat Lumber Company, with the capital of stock

is given as $2000,000 and Bar Mercantile Company with the capital stock of $50,000.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Formal organization of the Plumas County Museum Committee has been completed with the appointment of Bob Moon, Plumas County Chamber of Commerce manager, to serve as curator of the Fay Miller Museum to be constructed in Quincy.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Longtime Quincy resident and former Plumas County Clerk Raynelle Slaten has been named as 1992 Grand Marshall of the Plumas County Fair parade to be held this coming August. She has lived in Quincy since 1945, retiring from the County of Plumas in 1979.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Rumors have abounded recently of the possibility of an Indian casino opening in either the Chester area or in Greenville. However, none of of the 275 acres of the Greenville Rancheria are currently held in trust, meaning that it would be difficult to develop an Indian casino in Plumas County.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.