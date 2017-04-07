Remember When for the week of 4/5/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors this week set new rates at the county hospital as follows: room without nurse: $2.00 per day, room with nurse: $3.50 per day, ward room without nurse: $1.00 per day, ward room with nurse $2.00 per day, use of X-ray machine: $2.00, use of operating room: $10.00.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Advertisement: There are some stingy, nickel-nursing, miserly, greedy, grasping, tight-fisted, penny-pinching bargain hunters who will buy up all our lovely used cars unless smart, clever, shrewd, value loving, intelligent people like you buy now from Harrell Chevrolet-Buick Motors in Quincy.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Plumas County Clerk Judy Wells expects a high voter turnout for the upcoming June election but she encourages even larger voter turnout by recommending that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors declare April 12 through April 19 as Voter Registration Week.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

A little Plumas County history trivia: Western fiction write Bertha Muzzy, using the literary initials B.M. Bower, wrote and published the book “The Lookout Man” set on Mt. Hough Forest Service lookout in 1916. She had traveled through Plumas County a few times on the train from Oroville to Reno and when she was searching for a temporary secluded and quiet place to write, she relocated to American Valley where she penned the novel. In the book, she mentions the Feather River Canyon, Mt. Hough, Lake Almanor and Lassen Park.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.