Remember When for the week of 8/23/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

The Plumas County High School will open on Monday. New and modern woodworking machinery will offer greater advantages in the manual training department this school year.

J.D. McLaughlin, President of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce has received notice from the California State Fish & Game Commission that shipment via railroad of twenty cans, containing 40,000 young trout, will arrive at Quincy Junction railroad depot and will be distributed to the streams of Plumas County.

The large bunkhouse used by the workmen and crew engaged in connecting the Western Pacific Railroad’s long tunnel at Spring Garden was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Construction began Friday on a nine bed addition to Plumas District Hospital in Quincy after a fundraising drive for $15,000 exceeded that goal. Financing for constuction is as follows: $85,000 in available hospital funds, $50,000 grant, $15,000 from county funds and $15,000 from the fundraising drive.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Plumas County resident Roy Carmichael, 96, died August 21 in Vina. From 1959 to 1978 he drove cattle from Portola to Indian Valley and to Sacramento on horseback. Later, he donated land in Portola for a school, subsequently named C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School. He is in the Cowboy Hall of Fame, inducted in 1970.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

A milestone will be celebrated this week when the 25th annual Railroad Days will be held in Portola.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.