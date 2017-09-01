Remember When for the week of 8/30/17

100 YEARS AGO … 1917

On Monday and Tuesday of this week Plumas County was honored by a visit from California State Governor William B. Stephens. The Governor’s arrival was met and greeted at Keddie railroad depot. A welcoming contingent greeted him in front of the county courthouse later before he was escorted to the Plumas House for a formal dinner. Later he spoke at the Town Hall.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

The Plumas County High School schedule has changed at start of this school year. Classes will begin at 8:40 a.m. with a lunch period for 30 minutes at Noon, with dismissal of the school day at 3:00 p.m. Teachers will remain in their classrooms until 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement: Sandwich fixin’s for back to school lunches advertised in this weeks newspaper: ham lunch meat 39 cents per pound, pickles 53 cents a jar, mayonnaise 45 cents a quart jar, peanut butter 37 cents a jar, bread–three loaves for $1.00.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

Controversial Plumas County Distirct Attorney Michael Crane was recalled: 3,481 voted for the recall vs. 1526 against the recall. Plumas County voters elected former Sierra County prosecutor James Reichle (2450 votes) to replace Crane, defeating opponent Bill Kearns, Indian Valley attorney (2871 votes).

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

Pride of Ownership full page advertisement in all Feather Publishing newspapers: A special thank you to all our employees for your many years of dedication and commitment to Feather Publishing Company. We celebrate and thank these long-time Quincy employees: Tom Forney-27 years, Eva Small-26 years, Patsy Dingle-25 years, Randy Stratton-20 years, Cobey Brown and Carrie Curran–both 19 years. (Note: to date, as of August 2017, these same employees are still with the company.)

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.